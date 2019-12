Nine nabbed with drugs in six dists

An annual coordination meeting was held in the conference room of Netrakona DC Office

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Bogura Police Nari Kallyan Samity organised a distribution programme at Shohorabari Ghat in Dhunat Upazila on Sunday. The photo shows SP Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan distributing warm clothes among the poor people. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com, [ABOUT US]