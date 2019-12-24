Minor girl violated in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Dec 23: A minor girl, 6, was raped by his cousin in Hotrapara Village under Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Victim's mother lodged a case with Sadar Police Station in this connection at night.

Following this, police detained father and the younger brother of the rapist.

According to the case statement, Ashraful Islam, 33, took the girl to a nearby bush in the afternoon and violated her there.

Victim's family rushed her to Adhunik Sadar Hospital. She was, later, shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.








