18 detained in two districts





BOGURA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday afternoon detained 16 youths from the district town for their involvement in circulating pornography.

A team of RAB-12 led by Bogura Camp Company Commander Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Rowshan Ali conducted a drive at Saptapadi Market in the afternoon and detained 16 youths from different shops.

The elite force also recovered 48 computer hard disks, 16 mobile phone sets and 30 SIM cards from their possession.

During initial interrogation, they confessed to their involvement with pornography business.

BARISHAL: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a fake dentist and a medical technician from Bakerganj Upazila Sadar of the district, and closed a diagnostic centre on Sunday noon.

The arrested persons are: Fake Dentist Shamim Hossain, 32 and Medical Technician M Sujan.

A mobile court here sentenced the arrestees to one month of jail each.

Upazila Executive Magistrate Saiful Islam and Medical Officer Dr Fazle Rabbi were present at that time.















