Nine nabbed with drugs in six dists





KISHOREGANJ: Member of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two persons with 1,015 yaba tablets in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Jahir, 42, son of Md Kalim Uddin and Md Billal, 24, son of Gias Uddin. They both are the residents of Monipurghat Village in Sadar Upazila. Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said RAB members raided Monpurghat area at night, and arrested the duo red-handed with yaba tablets.

A case was filed under Narcotics Control Act with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) in this connection.

NOAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested a teacher red-handed while taking yaba tablets in Dadpur Union under Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night. The arrested person is Abul Hashem, 48, son of Abdul Hamid of Dadpur area. He was the associate head teacher of Khalifarhat High School.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam Model PS Nabir Hossain said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in the house of Abul Hashem, and caught him red-handed.

A case was filed under Narcotics Control Act with the PS in the connection. Later, he was sent to jail on Monday noon.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police, in a drive, arrested two drug traders along with 200 yaba tablets and about 32 litres of contraband liquor items from Pagla and Gafargaon PSs areas in the upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are: Azizul Haqim, 32, son of Goni Mia of the Birpaisakha Village in Hossainpur and Krishno Moni Rishi, 28, son of Gigendro Moni Rishi of the Rauna Village of Gafargaon.

Pagla PS OC Sahinuzzaman Khan said on a tip-off, a team of police raided a CNG on Bormi-Gafargaon Road, and arrested them with yaba tablets.

Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarkar said on a tip-off in Raona Village of the upazila at around 4:30pm, police seized about 15 litres of liquor and about 18 litres of alcohol from the house of Krishno Moni Rishi.

A case was filed with the PS under Narcotics Control Act in this connection, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Detective Branch of Police, in a drive, arrested a young man with 150 pieces of drug injections from Nabagram Road area of the city on Sunday noon.

The arrested person is Suvas Mistry, son of Sunil Mistry of Jhalakati District.

Subash came to Barishal for selling the drugs in a pharmacy here, said the police sources.

JOYPURHAT: RAB members detained a listed drug trader along with 1,798 ampoules of banned Buprenorphine Injection from Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Detained Rabiul Alam, 45, is a resident of Rambhadrapur Village in the upazila. He is a listed drug trader, according to RAB sources.

On information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Gopalpur area in the morning and detained Rabiul with Buprenorphine Injections.

During initial interrogation, Rabiul confessed that he had long been engaged in smuggling the injection into the country from neighbouring India.

Rabiul was handed over to Panchbibi Police Station after filing of a case under Narcotics Control Act, said RAB Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members, in a drive, arrested two drug traders with 30,000 yaba tablets in Hoyaikang New Bazar area of Teknaf Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Abdul Gafur, 30, son of late Nurul Islam of West Satgharia Para in Hoyaikang New Bazar and Md Rabi Alam, son of Mohammad Ali of the same area.

Local sources said on information, a team of Teknaf BGB Battalion-2 conducted a drive in their houses at around 11pm, and arrested them with the yaba tablets worth of Tk 90,00000.

Teknaf BGB Battalion-2 Commander Lt Col Mohammad Foysal Hasan Khan, PSC, confirmed the incident with adding that, a case was filed under Narcotics Control Act in this connection.















Nine persons including a teacher were arrested with drugs in separate drives conducted by law-enforcement agencies in six districts- Kishoreganj, Noakhali, Mymensingh, Barishal, Joypurhat and Cox's Bazar, in two days.KISHOREGANJ: Member of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two persons with 1,015 yaba tablets in the district on Sunday night.The arrested persons are: Md Jahir, 42, son of Md Kalim Uddin and Md Billal, 24, son of Gias Uddin. They both are the residents of Monipurghat Village in Sadar Upazila. Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said RAB members raided Monpurghat area at night, and arrested the duo red-handed with yaba tablets.A case was filed under Narcotics Control Act with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) in this connection.NOAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested a teacher red-handed while taking yaba tablets in Dadpur Union under Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night. The arrested person is Abul Hashem, 48, son of Abdul Hamid of Dadpur area. He was the associate head teacher of Khalifarhat High School.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam Model PS Nabir Hossain said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in the house of Abul Hashem, and caught him red-handed.A case was filed under Narcotics Control Act with the PS in the connection. Later, he was sent to jail on Monday noon.GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police, in a drive, arrested two drug traders along with 200 yaba tablets and about 32 litres of contraband liquor items from Pagla and Gafargaon PSs areas in the upazila of the district on Sunday.The arrested persons are: Azizul Haqim, 32, son of Goni Mia of the Birpaisakha Village in Hossainpur and Krishno Moni Rishi, 28, son of Gigendro Moni Rishi of the Rauna Village of Gafargaon.Pagla PS OC Sahinuzzaman Khan said on a tip-off, a team of police raided a CNG on Bormi-Gafargaon Road, and arrested them with yaba tablets.Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarkar said on a tip-off in Raona Village of the upazila at around 4:30pm, police seized about 15 litres of liquor and about 18 litres of alcohol from the house of Krishno Moni Rishi.A case was filed with the PS under Narcotics Control Act in this connection, the OC added.BARISHAL: Detective Branch of Police, in a drive, arrested a young man with 150 pieces of drug injections from Nabagram Road area of the city on Sunday noon.The arrested person is Suvas Mistry, son of Sunil Mistry of Jhalakati District.Subash came to Barishal for selling the drugs in a pharmacy here, said the police sources.JOYPURHAT: RAB members detained a listed drug trader along with 1,798 ampoules of banned Buprenorphine Injection from Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.Detained Rabiul Alam, 45, is a resident of Rambhadrapur Village in the upazila. He is a listed drug trader, according to RAB sources.On information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Gopalpur area in the morning and detained Rabiul with Buprenorphine Injections.During initial interrogation, Rabiul confessed that he had long been engaged in smuggling the injection into the country from neighbouring India.Rabiul was handed over to Panchbibi Police Station after filing of a case under Narcotics Control Act, said RAB Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid.TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members, in a drive, arrested two drug traders with 30,000 yaba tablets in Hoyaikang New Bazar area of Teknaf Upazila in the district on Saturday night.The arrested persons are: Md Abdul Gafur, 30, son of late Nurul Islam of West Satgharia Para in Hoyaikang New Bazar and Md Rabi Alam, son of Mohammad Ali of the same area.Local sources said on information, a team of Teknaf BGB Battalion-2 conducted a drive in their houses at around 11pm, and arrested them with the yaba tablets worth of Tk 90,00000.Teknaf BGB Battalion-2 Commander Lt Col Mohammad Foysal Hasan Khan, PSC, confirmed the incident with adding that, a case was filed under Narcotics Control Act in this connection.