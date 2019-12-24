TCB starts selling onion at Tk 35 per kg  in Khulna





"We have started open market sale of onion on November 21 initially at five spots in the city. We have decided to reduce the onion price after monitoring the market situation," said Khulna Regional Officer of TCB Md Rabiul Morshed on Monday.

The TCB is selling one kg onion at Taka 35 on Monday from trucks until further announcement. "We used to sell the imported bulb at Taka 45 in the capital to control its prices," he said.

Morshed said, "We have started selling onions using trucks at Tutpara in front of the DC office, Bat Tala near New market, Khalishpur and Moylapota intersection, he said.

The lower and middle class dwellers of the city became very happy to get the onion at a comparatively very cheap price.

"We have currently using five trucks for onion selling, but it will be increased to 12 trucks soon," he further said.

He also added that, 456 dealers will get commission for the distance of onion spots, which are Taka five for 1-50 km distance, Taka 6 for 50-100 km distance and Taka 7 for over 100 km distance.

Local elite forces are helping the TCB vans to sell the onions in a disciplined way with proper queue to avoid rush of the buyers.



































