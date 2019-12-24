Video
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:23 AM
Home Countryside

Mustard farming becomes popular in K’ganj

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019
Our Correspondent

Mustard farming becomes popular in K'ganj

Mustard farming becomes popular in K’ganj

KISHOREGANJ, Dec 23: Mustard farming has been gaining popularity in the district day by day as many farmers are showing their keen interest in cultivating the crop for its easy farming and less production cost.
Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Kishoreganj said the mustard growers are passing busy days farming the crop amid favourable weather and availability of quality mustard seeds, fertilisers and other agro-inputs.
Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer (SAAO) Farjana Yeasmin said, the crop has already been cultivated on 6,100 hectares of land till December and more lands will be brought under the farming within this month.
She also said the DAE has set a target to bring at least 7,550 ha of land under mustard cultivation in 13 upazilas of the district during the Rabi season with an estimated output of 9,815 metric tons of mustard.
Of the total target, 125 ha of land was brought under the cultivation in Hossainpur, 45 ha in Sadar, 130 ha in Pakundia, 545 ha in Katiadi, 1,330 ha in Karimganj, 660 ha in Tarail, 395 ha in Itna, 80 ha in Mitamoin, 600 ha in Nikli, 160 ha in Austagram, 995 ha in Bajitpur, 240 ha in Kuliarchar, and 2,245 ha in Bhairab upazilas.
District Training Officer of Kishoreganj DAE Dr Mohit Kumar Dey said mustard cultivation has been gaining popularity day by day as the crop has already been recognised as a cash crop, and the mustard oil is being exported to some foreign countries where a considerable number of Bangladeshis live. In line with the farmer friendly programmes of the government, the crop specialists and agro-experts of the DAE have continued their field-level services for the mustard growers, he added.
The authorities concerned have taken adequate steps to ensure smooth supply of chemical fertilisers, pesticides, technical assistance and other necessary inputs to the growers at the grassroots level while commercial banks, other financial institutions and NGOs provided easy term agriculture loans in this connection.










« PreviousNext »

Mustard farming becomes popular in K’ganj


