BGB organises feast in Naogaon





Before the feast, a discussion meeting was also held at Patninala BGB headquarters at around 2pm where the BGB-14 Commanding Officer Lt Col Zahid Hasan gave a welcome speech presenting its history, current context and future plans of the BGB.

Deputy Commanding Officer Maj SM Rabiul Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Nfficer Md Liton Sarker, Officer-in-Charge of Patninala Police Station Parimal Kumar Chakrawarty, Upazila and Press Club Vice-President Ikhtiar Uddin Ajad, among others, spoke there.

Meanwhile, the BGB members and invited singers and dancers presented music and dance in the cultural programme which continued till the midnight.

































