Demolition drives in three districts





FENI: An official drive to demolish illegal installations along rivers and canals in the district was launched on Monday around 9am.

The drive followed a government directive asking for demolishing all illegal installations raised along rivers and canals. Country's 64 districts are under the campaign.

In the district, the demolition drive started from Kumaria Canal near Ranirhat under Kazirhat Upazila.

The drive was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Wahiduzzaman. Among others, Director of Local Government Division PKM Enamul Karim, Additional DC (Revenue) Sujan Chowdhury, Sadar Upazila Chairman Abdur Rahman, Assistant Police Superintendent (Sadar Circle) Ataur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nasrin Sultana, and Water Development Board Executive Engineer Jahir Uddin were present.

GOPALGANJ: More than 300 installations on the lands of Roads and Highway (R & H) and Water Development Board (WDB) have been demolished in two official drives in the municipal area on Monday.

The drive was launched from Police Line point to Circuit House. The installations were raised in Kuadanga, Lakepara, Pachura and Gotpara areas.

Two teams ran the drives. One team demolished installations erected on the land of R&H, which was led Executive Magistrate Amit Ray. The other one was led by Executive Magistrate Mahbubul Alam, which demolished installations raised on the land of WDB.

R&H Department Executive Engineer Khondokar Shariful Alam said for long the lands of the R&H were under illegal occupation. Despite serving more than one notices these were not transferred.

These were creating traffic jam, Magistrate Mahbubul Alam said, adding, besides these, 60 other illegal installations were demolished.

SIRAJGANJ: Illegal installations were demolished in the district on Monday. It started from Katakhali Railgate.

Katakhali, Hurasagar, Beelsurja Khal and dried Kortua river came under the drive. Water Development Board Executive Engineer Md. Shafikul Islam said the drive will continue for some days.

The drive was attended, among others, by DC Md Faruk Ahmed and Additional DC (Revenue) Chowdhury Md Rabbi.

















