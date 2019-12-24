Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:23 AM
Home Countryside

Demolition drives in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondents

Official drives to demolish illegal infrastructures have begun in the districts including  Feni, Gopalganj and Sirajganj, on Monday.
FENI: An official drive to demolish illegal installations along rivers and canals in the district was launched on Monday around 9am.
The drive followed a government directive asking for demolishing all illegal installations raised along rivers and canals. Country's 64 districts are under the campaign.
In the district, the demolition drive started from Kumaria Canal near Ranirhat under Kazirhat Upazila.  
The drive was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Wahiduzzaman. Among others, Director of Local Government Division PKM Enamul Karim, Additional DC (Revenue) Sujan Chowdhury, Sadar Upazila Chairman Abdur Rahman, Assistant Police Superintendent (Sadar Circle) Ataur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nasrin Sultana, and Water Development Board Executive Engineer Jahir Uddin were present.
GOPALGANJ: More than 300 installations on the lands of Roads and Highway (R & H) and Water Development Board (WDB) have been demolished in two official drives in the municipal area on Monday.
The drive was launched from Police Line point to Circuit House. The installations were raised in Kuadanga, Lakepara, Pachura and Gotpara areas.
Two teams ran the drives. One team demolished installations erected on the land of R&H, which was led Executive Magistrate Amit Ray. The other one was led by Executive Magistrate Mahbubul Alam, which demolished installations raised on the land of WDB.
R&H Department Executive Engineer Khondokar Shariful Alam said for long the lands of the R&H were under illegal occupation. Despite serving more than one notices these were not transferred.
These were creating traffic jam, Magistrate Mahbubul Alam said, adding, besides these, 60 other illegal installations were demolished.
SIRAJGANJ: Illegal installations were demolished in the district on Monday. It started from Katakhali Railgate.   
Katakhali, Hurasagar, Beelsurja Khal and dried Kortua river came under the drive. Water Development Board Executive Engineer Md. Shafikul Islam said the drive will continue for some days.
The drive was attended, among others, by DC Md Faruk Ahmed and Additional DC (Revenue) Chowdhury Md Rabbi.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bogura Police Nari Kallyan Samity organised a distribution programme
An annual coordination meeting was held in the conference room of Netrakona DC Office
Minor girl violated in Panchagarh
18 detained in two districts
44 nabbed in Rajshahi
Nine nabbed with drugs in six dists
TCB starts selling onion at Tk 35 per kg  in Khulna
Mustard farming becomes popular in K’ganj


Latest News
DIU student drowns in Meghna
2 security guards ‘confess’to their part
3 killed in Madaripur road crashes
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin laid to rest
Madrasa student found dead
Myanmar to create conducive conditions in Rakhine, hopes President
Congress stages protest against new law
Army man killed in Khulna road crash
Drive to free rivers from encroachers begins
Customs, VAT officials to wear uniform from Tuesday
Most Read News
BD has saved world from largest genocide by sheltering Rohingyas: Momen
The list of Razakars and our thoughts!
Deepika Padukone says her depression spiraled again during Chhapaak
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin's second janaza held
PBI asked to submit probe report on Feb 2
TCB to sell onion at Tk 35 per kg from today
Cattle trader killed by BSF in Thakurgaon
Truck driver electrocuted in Bogura
Farabi shifted to Ward; Condition improves
2 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft