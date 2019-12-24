Burn injured student dies in Naogaon





Deceased Touhidul Islam Chowdhury was the son of Atab Ali, a resident of Manda Upazila in the district. He was a third-year-student of Computer Technology Department at the Institute.

Deceased's Father Atab Ali said the explosion took place at the laboratory around 4pm when Touhidul and his classmates were testing Sodium Chloride during a practical examination, leaving seven injured.

Among the injured, three were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital including Touhidul with at least 30 percent of their body burned.

They were, later, shifted to the DMCH the next day.

























