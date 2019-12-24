Two killed in road mishaps in two districts





NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: An old man was killed in a road accident at Nandigram Bus Stand on Bogura-Natore Highway in the upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Gaffar, 65, son of late Ramjan Ali of Malkur Village in Singra Upazila of Natore District. He lived in the house of his son-in-law at Nandigram College Para. Local sources said a truck hit Abdul Gaffar in the bust stand area while he was crossing the road at around 8:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

In-Charge of Kundarhat Highway Police Outpost (HPO) in the upazila Zahidul Islam said the truck managed to escape the scene.

The body was handed over to the deceased's family, he added.

RAJSHAHI: A man was killed and another injured when a truck hit a motorcycle in Puthia Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Abu Salek, 35, was the son of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Baghmara Upazila in the district.

Quoting witnesses, In-charge of Paba HPO Kazal Kumar Nandi said a truck hit a motorcycle in Baneshwar area, leaving its rider Salek dead on the spot and another pillion passenger Dipu injured.

The injured was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

















