Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:23 AM
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondents

Two persons were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Bogura and Rajshahi, on Monday and Sunday.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: An old man was killed in a road accident at Nandigram Bus Stand on Bogura-Natore Highway in the upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Gaffar, 65, son of late Ramjan Ali of Malkur Village in Singra Upazila of Natore District. He lived in the house of his son-in-law at Nandigram College Para.  Local sources said a truck hit Abdul Gaffar in the bust stand area while he was crossing the road at around 8:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.
In-Charge of Kundarhat Highway Police Outpost (HPO) in the upazila Zahidul Islam said the truck managed to escape the scene.
The body was handed over to the deceased's family, he added.  
RAJSHAHI: A man was killed and another injured when a truck hit a motorcycle in Puthia Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
Deceased Abu Salek, 35, was the son of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Baghmara Upazila in the district.
Quoting witnesses, In-charge of Paba HPO Kazal Kumar Nandi said a truck hit a motorcycle in Baneshwar area, leaving its rider Salek dead on the spot and another pillion passenger Dipu injured.
The injured was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bogura Police Nari Kallyan Samity organised a distribution programme
An annual coordination meeting was held in the conference room of Netrakona DC Office
Minor girl violated in Panchagarh
18 detained in two districts
44 nabbed in Rajshahi
Nine nabbed with drugs in six dists
TCB starts selling onion at Tk 35 per kg  in Khulna
Mustard farming becomes popular in K’ganj


Latest News
DIU student drowns in Meghna
2 security guards ‘confess’to their part
3 killed in Madaripur road crashes
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin laid to rest
Madrasa student found dead
Myanmar to create conducive conditions in Rakhine, hopes President
Congress stages protest against new law
Army man killed in Khulna road crash
Drive to free rivers from encroachers begins
Customs, VAT officials to wear uniform from Tuesday
Most Read News
BD has saved world from largest genocide by sheltering Rohingyas: Momen
The list of Razakars and our thoughts!
Deepika Padukone says her depression spiraled again during Chhapaak
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin's second janaza held
PBI asked to submit probe report on Feb 2
TCB to sell onion at Tk 35 per kg from today
Cattle trader killed by BSF in Thakurgaon
Truck driver electrocuted in Bogura
Farabi shifted to Ward; Condition improves
2 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft