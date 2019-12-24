

Char Fasson hiccups for bricks’ burning

More than 30 unlicensed brick kilns are allegedly engaged in the harmful activities, according to field sources.

These fields are being run with no permanent chimney, having only one temporary drum-chimney reportedly managing a certain influential quarter.

Kilns have started this season's brick-making burning mangrove woods and keeping in uttered risk the Char Fasson life.

Upazila Forest Office said if the allegation of burning mangrove woods is found true, then necessary action will be taken.

The sources said by paying only Taka 25,000/30,000, maximum field owners have started operation.

They do not have permanent chimney requiring 120 foot height and being run with drum-chimney.

It burns 2,000 maunds of wood for manufacturing one lakh pieces of bricks. A one category chimney kiln can produce 27-28 lakh pieces while a two category chimney can make 50 lakh pieces.

The sources said many kilns have started operation soon after submission of their applications for licence and approval. But they are operating like full-fledged kilns.

Upazila Forest Officer Alauddin said, "So far I know mangrove forest woods are not being burned this year".

Under existing act for Brick Manufacturing and Kilns, brick fields are not allowed in residential area, public or individual forest, reserve forest, garden, populated areas or on water body and agro-land.

Upazila Health Officer Dr. Sirajuddin said brick kilns in dense-areas cause various diseases to old people and children. Brick kiln's black smokes cause lung disease and other problems. The dust causes allergy also.

Bhola Forest Department Assistant Director Abdul Malek said a notice has been issued in this regard, asking not to run drum-chimney brick kilns.

To conduct campaign, a magistrate has been appointed by District Commissioner office, he said. "The campaign will be conducted soon," he added.

It can be mentioned Sifat Brick Klin near Baksi Launchghat in Kolmi Union was sealed last year.

"We'll conduct mobile court," said Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md. Ruhul Amin.





























CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Dec 23: Char Fasson Upazila in the district is getting hiccupped due to black smokes being released in the air every day by a number of unfit brick kilns.More than 30 unlicensed brick kilns are allegedly engaged in the harmful activities, according to field sources.These fields are being run with no permanent chimney, having only one temporary drum-chimney reportedly managing a certain influential quarter.Kilns have started this season's brick-making burning mangrove woods and keeping in uttered risk the Char Fasson life.Upazila Forest Office said if the allegation of burning mangrove woods is found true, then necessary action will be taken.The sources said by paying only Taka 25,000/30,000, maximum field owners have started operation.They do not have permanent chimney requiring 120 foot height and being run with drum-chimney.It burns 2,000 maunds of wood for manufacturing one lakh pieces of bricks. A one category chimney kiln can produce 27-28 lakh pieces while a two category chimney can make 50 lakh pieces.The sources said many kilns have started operation soon after submission of their applications for licence and approval. But they are operating like full-fledged kilns.Upazila Forest Officer Alauddin said, "So far I know mangrove forest woods are not being burned this year".Under existing act for Brick Manufacturing and Kilns, brick fields are not allowed in residential area, public or individual forest, reserve forest, garden, populated areas or on water body and agro-land.Upazila Health Officer Dr. Sirajuddin said brick kilns in dense-areas cause various diseases to old people and children. Brick kiln's black smokes cause lung disease and other problems. The dust causes allergy also.Bhola Forest Department Assistant Director Abdul Malek said a notice has been issued in this regard, asking not to run drum-chimney brick kilns.To conduct campaign, a magistrate has been appointed by District Commissioner office, he said. "The campaign will be conducted soon," he added.It can be mentioned Sifat Brick Klin near Baksi Launchghat in Kolmi Union was sealed last year."We'll conduct mobile court," said Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md. Ruhul Amin.