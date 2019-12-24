Man kills brother over land dispute in Sherpur













The deceased was identified as Khokon Gazi, son of late Abdul Awal Gazi.

Quoting family members, Mohammad Ruhul Amin Talukder, officer-in-charge of Sreebardi Police station, said there had been long standing dispute between two brothers over a piece of land near Sreebardi bus terminal.

When Khokon and his family members went to the land around 8:00am on Sunday, Manik and his men attacked them. Khokon, his wife Shamsun Nahar, son Sagor Gazi and daughter Kanchan Begum were injured.

