Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:23 AM
Man kills brother over land dispute in Sherpur

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

SHERPUR, Dec 23: A man, hit by his elder brother at Satani Sreebardi in Sreebardi upazila on Sunday morning over land dispute, died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital early Monday.




The deceased was identified as Khokon Gazi, son of late Abdul Awal Gazi.
Quoting family members, Mohammad Ruhul Amin Talukder, officer-in-charge of Sreebardi Police station, said there had been long standing dispute between two brothers over a piece of land near Sreebardi bus terminal.
When Khokon and his family members went to the land around 8:00am on Sunday, Manik and his men attacked them. Khokon, his wife Shamsun Nahar, son Sagor Gazi and daughter Kanchan Begum were injured.
Locals rescued them and took them to upazila sadar hospital.    -UNB



