Govt to evict 44,000 illegal establishments

A country wide eviction drive has been started all over the country on Monday with a target to evict 44,000 illegal establishments, said a press release.

At a drive at Ramchandrapur Lake in Mohammadpur conducted by Water Development Board of Dhaka District, Water Resources Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar said, "We will not stop until the expected result of this eviction comes out."

Meanwhile, around 70 illegal establishments were evicted from the bank of Ramchandrapur Lake.









