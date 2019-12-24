Bengali Muslims in Belgium demands reopening closed Antwerpen mosque





At the same time, they have urged the government to save it from its incumbent managing committee bringing charges of misappropriation of huge amount of funds against them.

Tusu Miah, a community leader, claimed that the Bangladeshi Muslims had built the mosque in the city in 2001 expensing collecting funds from the community. After that time, it was turned as a prime worship of the Muslim community in the city.

"But, some members of its managing committee including Khalil Ibrahim, Rafiqul Islam and Amirul Islam were not running the mosque properly. They don't even submit the statement of its wealth and expenditure," Tusu Miah claimed while talking to this correspondent.









As a result, resentment was created among the Muslim community members. It turned as conflict later. In this situation, Belgium Police shut down the mosque for uncertain period, he said, adding that the Muslim community have been facing trouble to offer their prayers together.





