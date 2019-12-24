Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:22 AM
Home City News

Bengali Muslims in Belgium demands reopening closed Antwerpen mosque

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Staff Correspondent

The Bengali Muslim Community of Antwerpen in Belgium has demanded Bangladesh government's interference in reopening the mosque, which is remaining closed since last few days, due to internal conflict among the community leaders regarding its control.
At the same time, they have urged the government to save it from its incumbent managing committee bringing charges of misappropriation of huge amount of funds against them.
Tusu Miah, a community leader, claimed that the Bangladeshi Muslims had built the mosque in the city in 2001 expensing collecting funds from the community. After that time, it was turned as a prime worship of the Muslim community in the city.
"But, some members of its managing committee including Khalil Ibrahim, Rafiqul Islam and Amirul Islam were not running the mosque properly. They don't even submit the statement of its wealth and expenditure," Tusu Miah claimed while talking to this correspondent.




As a result, resentment was created among the Muslim community members. It turned as conflict later. In this situation, Belgium Police shut down the mosque for uncertain period, he said, adding that the Muslim community have been facing trouble to offer their prayers together.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man kills brother over land dispute in Sherpur
Govt to evict 44,000 illegal establishments
Bengali Muslims in Belgium demands reopening closed Antwerpen mosque
Kurigram sees surge in cold-related diseases
First breast milk bank to be launched soon
Mir Jumla Road turns into garbage dumping zone, again
Illegal timbers seized in Ctg
US Embassy to remain closed Dec 24-25


Latest News
DIU student drowns in Meghna
2 security guards ‘confess’to their part
3 killed in Madaripur road crashes
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin laid to rest
Madrasa student found dead
Myanmar to create conducive conditions in Rakhine, hopes President
Congress stages protest against new law
Army man killed in Khulna road crash
Drive to free rivers from encroachers begins
Customs, VAT officials to wear uniform from Tuesday
Most Read News
BD has saved world from largest genocide by sheltering Rohingyas: Momen
The list of Razakars and our thoughts!
Deepika Padukone says her depression spiraled again during Chhapaak
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin's second janaza held
PBI asked to submit probe report on Feb 2
TCB to sell onion at Tk 35 per kg from today
Cattle trader killed by BSF in Thakurgaon
Truck driver electrocuted in Bogura
Farabi shifted to Ward; Condition improves
2 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft