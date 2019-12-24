Video
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019
Mir Jumla Road turns into garbage dumping zone, again

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019

NARAYANGANJ, Dec 23: It took only three months for Mir Jumla Sarak, adjacent to Digubabu Bazar area, to return to its 'original' state - filthy, congested, and hard to navigate.
About three months ago, police freed the road after several rounds of drives. People going to Narayanganj College, Narayanganj High School, T&T office, launch and bus terminals prefer this route.
"But makeshift markets usually keep the road occupied throughout the year," a local man said, declining to be named.
Continuous eviction drives helped keep the road free and clean to some extent for several months. But now, a large number of makeshift shops have occupied the road and are dumping wastes there. During a recent visit, this Correspondent found that the road has turned into waste dumping zone, making it very hard for people to move in the area.
Vehicles cannot enter as the road became narrow thanks to illegal occupation.
Some of the shops' owners were extremely rude to this correspondent and said that running reports on the road's condition will be in vain.
People said a former district police chief removed all makeshift shops from the road but after he was transferred, the shop owners occupied the place again. They have since been dumping wastes on the road.
Locals blamed the lack of supervision by authorities concerned for the sorry state of the key road and demanded freeing it as soon as possible.
Shyamal, the cleaning inspector of Narayanganj City Corporation, said a number of chicken traders set up shops on the road, preventing waste collection vehicles of the city corporation from entering the area. "That's why there are wastes on the road. Necessary measures will be taken to remove the garbage as soon as possible," he said.    -UNB


