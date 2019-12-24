Illegal timbers seized in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 23: The officials of forest department (FD) in Chattogram during a drive seized 933 Cubic feet (CFT) tick timber worth around Taka 14 lakh from Lalbed area under Sitakunda upazila of the district on Monday.

The forest personnel also seized a covered van that carried the timber, the sources said. Based on secret information, a special team of the forest department in a drive in the aforesaid area seized 933 CFT tick timber at around 6:00am, FD sources said.





















