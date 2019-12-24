Video
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019
City News

Warm clothes sales rise on falling mercury

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

Businesses are taking advantage of the increasing demand for warm clothes amid a bone-chilling weather which is likely to continue for a few days more.
People are thronging the markets and makeshift stalls on Dhaka's footpaths to buy clothes for winter, prompting sellers to hike prices.
Vendors said they have also stockpiled colourful winter wears to attract buyers.
A large number of people were seen at shopping centres and markets in Gulistan, Bangabazar, Chawkbazar, New Market, Elephant Road, Baitul Mokarram Mosque area, Mouchak and Bashundhara shopping complex.
Makeshift shops on footpaths are doing brisk sales.
Traders said buyers are more interested in sweaters, jackets and shawls that have hit the stands recently. Anis Hawlader, a salesman in Bangabazar, said they usually get good response from customers during chilly days.
"The price of each blanket increased by Tk 20-100 thanks to the cold weather," he said. Anis said they are now selling a local blanket at Tk 90-500 and imported one at Tk 450 to Tk 4,000. "We'll keep selling the items until February," he added.
Ariful Islam, a trader from New Market, said business is brisk because of several days of severe cold. "Our sale has been good in the last four days. We hope to sell warm clothes for another two months," he said.    -UNB


