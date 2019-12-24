Video
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:22 AM
SUST students protest attack on DUCSU VP

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

SYLHET, Dec 23: General students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) on Monday staged demonstrations on the campus demanding punishment of those involved in the attack on DUCSU VP Nurul Haq Nur and other students.
A human chain was formed in front of central library of the university at around 1:15pm. Later, a protest procession paraded the main roads on the campus.
On Sunday Bangladesh Shadharan Chhatra Adhikar Parishad called the students to stage demonstrations in their respective educational institutions on Monday protesting the attack on Nur and his followers.
At least 23 students were injured in an attack allegedly by activists of Muktijoddha Mancha on the Dhaka University campus on Sunday.
Six of the injured, including Nur, were admitted to the DMCH while nine others given first aid at the hospital. DMCH authorities said one of the injured, TuhinFarabi, was shifted to Intensive Care Unit as his condition deteriorated.    -UNB


