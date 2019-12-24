Maynmar to create conducive environment for Rohingya repatriation, hopes President



U Aung Kyaw Moe, Ambassador of Myanmar to Bangladesh, presenting credentials to President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Monday. photo: pid

He said this when new Ambassador of Myanmar to Bangladesh U Aung Kyaw Moepresented his credential to him at Bangabhaban here this afternoon.

Ambassadorof the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Viet Chien also presented his credential to the President.

Welcoming the envoys, the President hoped that the bilateral relations with the countries will further be expanded during their respective assignments here.

President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting. During the meeting with the Myanmar ambassador, Abdul Hamid said as a neighboring country Bangladesh always gives priority to maintaining good bilateral relation with Myanmar.

He expressed hope that Myanmar would take necessary steps to create conducive environment in Rakhine State for their (Rohingyas) safe, secure and dignified return and their freedom of movement, livelihood and citizenship.

Noting that both the countries have much potentials to explore, the President said Bangladesh has a longstanding commerce and investment relations with Myanmar and both the countries should avail these opportunities.

On the other hand, during the meeting with the Vietnamese ambassador, the President mentioned that the existing bilateral relation with Bangladesh and Vietnam is very excellent and being strengthened gradually.

Referring to the recent visit of Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang to Bangladesh on March 4-6 in 2018, President Hamid said the bilateral relation between two countries in the meantime reached a new height after the visit.

"Trade between Bangladesh and Vietnam has reached one billion US Dollar by the year 2018 and there is enormous scope to explore the commerce and investment potentials," he mentioned.

Hamid also stressed on exchanging high-level visits of both the government and private levels to explore the potentials of the two-friendly countries.

Lauding the socio-economic development of Bangladesh at present, including the government's Vision -2041 and Delta Plan-2100, the Vietnam ambassador said Bangladesh would do better in the days to come.

Both the envoys sought cooperation from the President during their respective assignments in Bangladesh and the President assured them of providing all sorts of cooperation here

Earlier, on their arrivals at Bangabhaban, a smartly turned-out contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) gave the envoys guards of honour as part of the ceremony.









Later, Bangladesh Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kamrul Ahsan paid a courtesy call on the President at Bangabhaban in the evening.

Secretaries concerned to the President were present during the meeting. -UNB



Terming the existing Rohingya problem a big one, President Abdul Hamid on Monday hoped that Maynmar will create a conducive environment for the reparation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas.He said this when new Ambassador of Myanmar to Bangladesh U Aung Kyaw Moepresented his credential to him at Bangabhaban here this afternoon.Ambassadorof the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Viet Chien also presented his credential to the President.Welcoming the envoys, the President hoped that the bilateral relations with the countries will further be expanded during their respective assignments here.President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting. During the meeting with the Myanmar ambassador, Abdul Hamid said as a neighboring country Bangladesh always gives priority to maintaining good bilateral relation with Myanmar.He expressed hope that Myanmar would take necessary steps to create conducive environment in Rakhine State for their (Rohingyas) safe, secure and dignified return and their freedom of movement, livelihood and citizenship.Noting that both the countries have much potentials to explore, the President said Bangladesh has a longstanding commerce and investment relations with Myanmar and both the countries should avail these opportunities.On the other hand, during the meeting with the Vietnamese ambassador, the President mentioned that the existing bilateral relation with Bangladesh and Vietnam is very excellent and being strengthened gradually.Referring to the recent visit of Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang to Bangladesh on March 4-6 in 2018, President Hamid said the bilateral relation between two countries in the meantime reached a new height after the visit."Trade between Bangladesh and Vietnam has reached one billion US Dollar by the year 2018 and there is enormous scope to explore the commerce and investment potentials," he mentioned.Hamid also stressed on exchanging high-level visits of both the government and private levels to explore the potentials of the two-friendly countries.Lauding the socio-economic development of Bangladesh at present, including the government's Vision -2041 and Delta Plan-2100, the Vietnam ambassador said Bangladesh would do better in the days to come.Both the envoys sought cooperation from the President during their respective assignments in Bangladesh and the President assured them of providing all sorts of cooperation hereEarlier, on their arrivals at Bangabhaban, a smartly turned-out contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) gave the envoys guards of honour as part of the ceremony.Later, Bangladesh Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kamrul Ahsan paid a courtesy call on the President at Bangabhaban in the evening.Secretaries concerned to the President were present during the meeting. -UNB