Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:22 AM
Political empowerment of ‘Aporajita’ women stressed

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

RANGPUR, Dec 23: Business community leaders and bankers have stressed on promoting socio-economic and political empowerment of 'Aporajita' (invincible) women to inspire all struggling women in the society.
They viewed this at a views-sharing meeting organised by Democracy Watch under its 'Aporajita Project' for leaders of Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) with invincible women at RCCI auditorium here on Sunday afternoon.
Some 30 'Aporajita' women, who have become public representatives and attained economic self-reliance through tough struggles under adverse situations as icons for women empowerment in the society, participated in the event.




With Director of RCCI Habibur Rahman Raja in the chair, its Directors Partho Bose, Reaz Shaheed Shovan, Shahjahan Babu, Social Service Officer Shafiul Islam Paikar, Executive Officer of Mercantile Bank Limited Prashant Kumar addressed the meeting. District Coordinator of the 'Aporajita Project' of Democracy Watch Rezaul Karim, its Capacity Building Coordinator Julia Akhter, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Foysal Habib and District Project Officer Ranjeeta Das also spoke.
Among 'Aporajita' women, Khyanto Rani and Lilly Begum of Gangachara upazila, Rezina Begum and Nazma Begum of Sadar upazila, Nurunnahar Begum and Shefali Begum of Mithapukur upazila participated in the           discussion.    -BSS



