Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:21 AM
Home News

Sensitisation stressed to ensure legal rights of disabled persons

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

RANGPUR, Dec 23: Sensitisation of community focal persons have become crucial to ensure legal rights and protection of persons with disabilities through proper implementation of the Disabled People's Rights Protection Act-2013.
Leaders of different organisations working with physically challenged people expressed the view at a 'Disability Sensitization Training Session for Community Focal Person' held at ASOD Training Centre here on Sunday afternoon.
National Grassroots Disability Organisation (NGDO) and National Council of Disabled Women (NCDW) jointly organised the event for focal persons of the disability-sensitive communities.
Presided over by President of NCDW Nasima Khatun, Program Manager of NGDO Bashir Al Hussaine and Councilor of Work for Life of Rangpur Habibur Rahman Rony conducted the training session.
President of Rangdhanu District Protibondhi Adhikar Sangstha Nur Alam, Councilors of NGDO Aklima Begum and Rabiul Islam and General Secretary of NCDW Shajeda Khatun addressed the event as resource persons.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Winter clothes distribution among four hundred families of Azimpur and Hazaribagh area
Political empowerment of ‘Aporajita’ women stressed
Sensitisation stressed to ensure legal rights of disabled persons
Explainer: Why India’s new citizenship plans are stirring protests
Two ‘Allahar Dal’ militants held
'Village Police playing crucial role in maintaining law and order'
DNA from Stone Age woman obtained 6,000 years on
Birds' seasonal migrations shift earlier as climate changes


Latest News
DIU student drowns in Meghna
2 security guards ‘confess’to their part
3 killed in Madaripur road crashes
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin laid to rest
Madrasa student found dead
Myanmar to create conducive conditions in Rakhine, hopes President
Congress stages protest against new law
Army man killed in Khulna road crash
Drive to free rivers from encroachers begins
Customs, VAT officials to wear uniform from Tuesday
Most Read News
BD has saved world from largest genocide by sheltering Rohingyas: Momen
The list of Razakars and our thoughts!
Deepika Padukone says her depression spiraled again during Chhapaak
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin's second janaza held
PBI asked to submit probe report on Feb 2
TCB to sell onion at Tk 35 per kg from today
Cattle trader killed by BSF in Thakurgaon
Truck driver electrocuted in Bogura
Farabi shifted to Ward; Condition improves
2 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft