Sensitisation stressed to ensure legal rights of disabled persons





Leaders of different organisations working with physically challenged people expressed the view at a 'Disability Sensitization Training Session for Community Focal Person' held at ASOD Training Centre here on Sunday afternoon.

National Grassroots Disability Organisation (NGDO) and National Council of Disabled Women (NCDW) jointly organised the event for focal persons of the disability-sensitive communities.

Presided over by President of NCDW Nasima Khatun, Program Manager of NGDO Bashir Al Hussaine and Councilor of Work for Life of Rangpur Habibur Rahman Rony conducted the training session.

President of Rangdhanu District Protibondhi Adhikar Sangstha Nur Alam, Councilors of NGDO Aklima Begum and Rabiul Islam and General Secretary of NCDW Shajeda Khatun addressed the event as resource persons. -BSS



























