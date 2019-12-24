Two ‘Allahar Dal’ militants held

Gaibandha, Dec 23: The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-13) arrested two presumed members of banned militant organisation 'Allahar Dal' from Station Bazar area in Gaibandha district town in the early Monday.

"On a tip off, a special operational team of RAB-13 from its Rangpur battalion headquarters arrested the militants from the area," a press release issued here by Media Officer of RAB-13 Major Galib Muhammad Natikur Rahman said this evening.

The arrested militants are: Gaibandha Regional Nayek of the militant outfit Imtiaz Bin Zubayer alias Bishal, 24, of village Durgapur and its member Shujair Rahman Shuja, 42, of nearby village Adarshapara in Sadar upazila of Gaibandha district. -BSS



















