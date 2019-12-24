'Village Police playing crucial role in maintaining law and order'





Superintendent of Police (SP) Biplob Kumar Sarker said this at a 'Law and Order Affairs Views-exchange Meeting' with Village Police members at Police Line ground here on Sunday afternoon as the chief guest.

Presided over by Additional SP (Admin and Crimes) Abu Maruf Hossain, 740 members of Village Police from 74 unions under eight upazilas of the district attended the meeting.

Additional SP of the District Special Branch (DSB) Fazle Elahi, Additional SP (A Circle) Abu Tayeb Md. Arif Hossain and Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (C Circle) Md. Arman Hossain spoke.

The chief guest called upon the Village Police members for guarding in their respective areas round the clock and informing the Thana police instantly if any stranger or untoward incident was seen or observed anytime.

"The Village Police members have the responsibility of ensuring security in entire areas of their respective unions," he said, suggesting them to abruptly supervise activities of the local guards at least twice a week at days and nights. -BSS





















