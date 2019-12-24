Video
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:21 AM
Taliban kills US soldier

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

KABUL, Dec 23: The Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack on Monday on American troops that killed one US soldier and, according to the insurgents, wounded several more.
The killing is likely to have consequences for ongoing talks between the US and the Taliban. President Donald Trump in September declared negotiations "dead" after the Taliban killed a US soldier in a Kabul bombing.
Negotiations have since restarted in Doha, but were earlier this month put on a "pause" following yet another bombing, this time at the Bagram air base north of Kabul. In a WhatsApp message to AFP, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said insurgents "blew up an American vehicle in Char Dara district of Kunduz" overnight Sunday-Monday. He said "several" other US and Afghan forces were also wounded.    -AFP



