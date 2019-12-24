Algeria’s army chief dies





The 79-year-old's death comes at a time of mass protests across Africa's largest country as people demand that the ruling elite quits power and that the influential military steps back from politics.

Gaed Salah's departure may not signify major changes to Algeria's economic and political policies, however, as he had plenty of potential successors in a military that has remained united over the handling of the protests.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced that the head of land forces, General Said Chengriha, would take over as acting chief of staff of the armed forces. -AFP















