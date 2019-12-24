Video
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:21 AM
Algeria’s army chief dies

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

ALGIERS, Dec 23: Algeria's powerful army chief Lieutenant-General Ahmed Gaed Salah, who was instrumental in bringing down long-time president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, has died, state media reported on Monday.
The 79-year-old's death comes at a time of mass protests across Africa's largest country as people demand that the ruling elite quits power and that the influential military steps back from politics.
Gaed Salah's departure may not signify major changes to Algeria's economic and political policies, however, as he had plenty of potential successors in a military that has remained united over the handling of the protests.
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced that the head of land forces, General Said Chengriha, would take over as acting chief of staff of the armed forces.     -AFP


