Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:21 AM
Honduras prison clashes kill 36

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 23: At least 36 people were killed in weekend clashes in Honduran prisons as the military and police try to regain control after a spate of murders linked to the criminal gangs plaguing the country.
On Sunday afternoon, 18 gang members died in a clash between inmates at El Porvenir prison, 60 kilometres (40 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa.
"Firearms, knives and machetes" were used in the brawl, which also left 10 wounded, Lieutenant Jose Coello, a spokesman for the National Inter-Institutional Security Force (Fusina), told local media.
On Friday night, 18 prisoners died and 16 were wounded in a shooting at the prison in the port town of Tela, northwest of the capital.    -AFP


