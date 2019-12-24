ISIS ‘getting stronger again in Iraq’





The militants are now more skilled and more dangerous than al-Qaeda, according to Lahur Talabany, a top Kurdish counter-terrorism official. "They have better techniques, better tactics and a lot more money at their disposal," he said. "They are able to buy vehicles, weapons, food supplies and equipment. Technologically they're more savvy. It's more difficult to flush them out. So, they are like al-Qaeda on steroids."

The veteran intelligence chief delivered his stark assessment in a London accent - the legacy of years in the UK after his family had to flee from the regime of Saddam Hussein. At his base in Sulaimaniya, nestled in the hills of the Kurdistan region of Northern Iraq, he painted a picture of an organisation that has spent the past 12 months rebuilding from the ruins of the caliphate.

He warned that IS would be nourished by the current unrest in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and would exploit the sense of alienation among their fellow Sunni Muslims - a minority community. In Iraq, this is a familiar and bloody pattern. "If we have political unrest," he said, "this is Heaven or Christmas come early for ISIS."

The militants are also benefitting from strained relations between Baghdad and the Kurdistan regional government, following a Kurdish independence referendum in 2017. There is now a vast area of no man's land in northern Iraq between Kurdish Peshmerga security forces and their Iraqi counterparts. According to Talabany, the only ones patrolling in this area are IS.

At a sandbagged outpost on a hilltop overlooking the town of Gwer, Major General Sirwan Barzani has a commanding view of this no man's land, and a worried expression. -BBC























BAGHDAD, Dec 23: There are growing indications that the Islamic State (IS) group is re-organising in Iraq, two years after losing the last of its territory in the country. Kurdish and Western intelligence officials said that the IS presence in Iraq is a sophisticated insurgency, and IS attacks are increasing.The militants are now more skilled and more dangerous than al-Qaeda, according to Lahur Talabany, a top Kurdish counter-terrorism official. "They have better techniques, better tactics and a lot more money at their disposal," he said. "They are able to buy vehicles, weapons, food supplies and equipment. Technologically they're more savvy. It's more difficult to flush them out. So, they are like al-Qaeda on steroids."The veteran intelligence chief delivered his stark assessment in a London accent - the legacy of years in the UK after his family had to flee from the regime of Saddam Hussein. At his base in Sulaimaniya, nestled in the hills of the Kurdistan region of Northern Iraq, he painted a picture of an organisation that has spent the past 12 months rebuilding from the ruins of the caliphate.He warned that IS would be nourished by the current unrest in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and would exploit the sense of alienation among their fellow Sunni Muslims - a minority community. In Iraq, this is a familiar and bloody pattern. "If we have political unrest," he said, "this is Heaven or Christmas come early for ISIS."The militants are also benefitting from strained relations between Baghdad and the Kurdistan regional government, following a Kurdish independence referendum in 2017. There is now a vast area of no man's land in northern Iraq between Kurdish Peshmerga security forces and their Iraqi counterparts. According to Talabany, the only ones patrolling in this area are IS.At a sandbagged outpost on a hilltop overlooking the town of Gwer, Major General Sirwan Barzani has a commanding view of this no man's land, and a worried expression. -BBC