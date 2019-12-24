Video
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019
Abe urges Hong Kong freedoms in Xi meeting

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 23. photo : AFP

BEIJING, Dec 23: Hong Kong should "continue to be free and open", Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the Chinese president on Monday, as the city is rocked by months of pro-democracy protests.
Abe met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing ahead of flying to the southwestern city of Chengdu to join a trilateral meeting Tuesday, which will also be attended by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
In a press briefing after the Xi-Abe meeting, Otaka Masato -- spokesman for the Japanese minister of foreign affairs -- said Abe "urged China to continue its self-restraint" over Hong Kong and expressed "hope for an early resolution of the situation".
The two leaders also discussed North Korea and the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, the spokesman said, and Xi "asked for support" for a joint China-Russia draft UN resolution which proposed easing sanctions against the nuclear-armed state.
"Mr Abe reiterated that he is very much concerned about the situation...(and) mentioned that under the 'one country, two systems', Hong Kong should continue to be free and open and to be able to enjoy its development," said Otaka.
China runs Hong Kong on a "one country, two systems" model which allows the financial hub key freedoms that are denied people on the authoritarian mainland. In 2047 -- 50 years after Britain handed the city back -- the deal ends.
Many Hong Kongers fear an increasingly assertive China is already eroding those freedoms.    -AFP


