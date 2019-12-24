Video
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019
Russia hit by wave of bomb threats related to bitcoin fraud

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Dec 23: Dozens of courts, kindergartens and malls in Russia's largest cities were evacuated on Monday over anonymous bomb threats that appear to be related to the collapse of a cryptocurrency exchange in 2017, news agencies reported.
Since November, Russia has seen a wave of similar incidents where the anonymous perpetrators accuse Russian businessman, Konstantin Malofeyev, of bitcoin fraud.
Malofeyev is under international sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.
In the latest incidents on Monday, the head of Saint Petersburg courts' press service, Darya Lebedeva, published screen shots of emails that claimed bombs had been planted in courts, as well as kindergartens, supermarkets, shopping malls and maternity hospitals.
Similar emails have been sent almost daily to courts in Saint Petersburg and Moscow since late November, Interfax reported, with threats also made to plant bombs in the metro, hospitals, schools, none of which proved real.
It estimated 770,000 people had been evacuated in Moscow and bomb threats had targeted some 8,000 buildings since then.
Last week, 15 courts in Moscow were evacuated after threats, Interfax news agency reported, citing the city's central court.
Saint Petersburg courts returned to work shortly after evacuations with no bombs found, but several received repeat threats, Lebedeva said.    -AFP


