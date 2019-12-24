Video
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:20 AM
Home Foreign News

US blocked Ukraine aid just after Trump call

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Dec 23: A US budget official told the Pentagon to "hold off" on military aid to Kiev 90 minutes after a controversial phone call between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, according to an internal email.
The email was part of a series published by the investigative nonprofit Centre for Public Integrity.
Trump is accused of withholding $400 million in assistance to Ukraine to push Kiev to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.
"Based on guidance I have received and in light of the Administration's plan to review assistance to Ukraine... please hold off on any additional DoD obligations of these funds," Office of Management and Budget official Michael Duffy wrote in an email to Pentagon officials.
The email is time-stamped 11:04 am -- an hour and 31 minutes after Trump's controversial July 25 phone call with Zelensky ended, according to a summary of the conversation released by the White House.
"Given the sensitive nature of the request, I appreciate your keeping that information closely held to those who need to know," Duffey added.
Republicans defended the move in a December 2 House of Representatives staff report, saying it was "not unusual" for foreign aid to be delayed, the Centre for Public Integrity noted.
And Republican Senator Ron Johnson on Sunday told ABC's "This Week" that the "new emails don't shed any new light" on Trump's rationale for withholding aid to Ukraine.
"The president was concerned about whether or not America's hard-earned taxpayer dollars should be spent into a country where there's been proven cases of corruption," he said.    -AFP


