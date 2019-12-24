China slams Pompeo criticism of Syria aid veto





On Saturday US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described as "shameful" Russia and China blocking the UN resolution, which would have extended for a year cross-border humanitarian aid to four million Syrians.

"To Russia and China, who have chosen to make a political statement by opposing this resolution, you have blood on your hands," Pompeo said in a statement.

China reacted angrily Monday, saying it voted on the basis of "right and wrong".

"We firmly reject the unjustifiable accusations made by the US side on China's voting position," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing in Beijing. -AFP



























