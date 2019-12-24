Video
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:20 AM
Atalanta hand 'embarrassing' AC Milan worst loss in 21 years

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

MILAN, DEC 23: Slovenia international Josip Ilicic scored two terrific goals as Atalanta demolished AC Milan 5-0 in Serie A on Sunday to climb up to fifth and hand the fallen Italian giants their heaviest defeat since 1998.
It was an "embarrassing" performance by the seven-time European champions, said club manager Zvonimir Boban.
Atalanta fans even taunted Milan with shouts of 'Serie B, Serie B', confidently predicting relegation for their storied rivals this season.




Atalanta captain Papu Gomez fired the hosts ahead on 10 minutes when he gathered the ball on the left wing and drifted into the area before blasting beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Mario Pasalic, on loan from Chelsea, added a second on the hour in Bergamo when he flicked in a flashing drive from Robin Gosens.
Ilicic made it 3-0 with a clinical finish after a Pasalic assist and the Slovenian attacker struck again on 72 minutes when he curled a majestic strike into the top corner from 20 yards.
Luis Muriel then replaced Ilicic and scored with minutes of his introduction, pouncing on hesitancy from Donnarumma to round out a resounding victory.    -AFP



