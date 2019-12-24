Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:19 AM
Home Sports

Angelo Mathews included in T-20I probable list for India tour

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Bipin  Dani

Angelo Mathews included in T-20I probable list for India tour

Angelo Mathews included in T-20I probable list for India tour


Sri Lankan selectors have selected a probable squad of 20 players for the next month India tour, it is learnt here.
"The reason for picking the probables is to make arrangement for their visas", a source in SLC said.
Sri Lanka will play three T-20s (all night matches in Guwahati, Indore and Pune. The probable list was picked a few days ago by three selectors-Ashantha De Mel (chairman), Vinothan John and Chaminda Mendis.
However, the final list will be announced once selectors meet the new coach (Mickey Arthur) and the captain. Lasith Malinga is likely to lead the team.
The most interesting inclusion in the probable list is Angelo Mathews.
"Mathews' last played T-20I in August last year (against South Africa in Colombo). He was not regularly bowling thereafter but now he has started bowling, his name figures in the list", the source confirmed.












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atalanta hand 'embarrassing' AC Milan worst loss in 21 years
'Magical' Lazio down Juventus in Saudi for Super Cup win
Salah, Mane and Mahrez  running for African Player of Year award
Lampard wants action over racist abuse of Rudiger
Solskjaer says 'no excuses' after Manu implode against Watford
Real lose ground in Spanish title race after stalemate
Angelo Mathews included in T-20I probable list for India tour
Kohli declares 2019 'great year' for India after Windies win


Latest News
DIU student drowns in Meghna
2 security guards ‘confess’to their part
3 killed in Madaripur road crashes
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin laid to rest
Madrasa student found dead
Myanmar to create conducive conditions in Rakhine, hopes President
Congress stages protest against new law
Army man killed in Khulna road crash
Drive to free rivers from encroachers begins
Customs, VAT officials to wear uniform from Tuesday
Most Read News
BD has saved world from largest genocide by sheltering Rohingyas: Momen
The list of Razakars and our thoughts!
Deepika Padukone says her depression spiraled again during Chhapaak
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin's second janaza held
PBI asked to submit probe report on Feb 2
TCB to sell onion at Tk 35 per kg from today
Cattle trader killed by BSF in Thakurgaon
Truck driver electrocuted in Bogura
Farabi shifted to Ward; Condition improves
2 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft