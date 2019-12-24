Test a priority but also trying to remain fit for shorter format: Shadman





The team management did not find his batting approach and technique suitable for the ODI or T20 cricket and thereby kept him as the opener in Test cricket for the time being.

Since he is playing only Test cricket, the opener didn't find anyone to buy him during the players draft of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) but still got the taste of the tournament, courtesy to Rangers who included him in the squad lately.

After playing one game in the tournament for Rangpur in which he scored 20 runs, Shadman said he is aware of his limitation but tried to expand the range of shots to fit him for the shorter version format.

"Certainly shorter format training is different," Shadman said here today.

"Red-ball cricket always is my top priority but at the same time if I can remain fit also for the shorter format, it will come as good for me."

He continued: "I need to do extra practice for power-hitting and if I think in that way then certainly I will need to follow different practice module. I will have to practice so that I can change myself," he said.

But he said he won't let his Test cricket batting

technique to be tainted by doing this. -BSS

















