Deputy Commissioner of Rangamati AKM Mamunur Rashid















Deputy Commissioner of Rangamati AKM Mamunur Rashid along with Treasurer of Special Olympics Bangladesh Nurul Alam and other officials inaugurating the first ever talent hunt and tournament for the physically challenged and speech-impaired players in Rangamati for the Chattogram and Sylhet districts organized by Special Olympics Bangladesh at the Mari Stadium in Rangamati on Monday. photo: Observer