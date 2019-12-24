BFF's habit of fixture modification goes on!





The local football fans had witnessed several rescheduling in different matches and events last few seasons and fixture modification became a normal practice, may as well as habit of the football officials.

Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra, the all reds, was to take on Uttar Baridhara in the first match on Monday while Mohammedan Sporting Club, the black and white outfits, was to face Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the second match.

According to the new schedule, the match between Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Uttar Baridhara will be held today (Tuesday) at 3:30pm while the Mohammedan vs. Sk Russel match will be played at 6:15pm.

That way, the other matches of the fixture too saw reschedules. The final was schedule to be held on 4 January, Saturday. Now, in accordance to the new fixture, it is to be played on 5 January. Besides, the quarterfinals are to start on 30 December while the semis are to be played on 2 and 3 January.

However, all the talks about the new fixture may also be worthless. Since the bad habit of BFF has kicked off once again, there is still chance that the fixture may see some more modifications before long.















The football arena just saw the curtain raiser of new season Federation Cup began six days back. But, the governing body of local football could no longer keep away from returning to its usual habit of fixture modification and brought changes in match schedules.The local football fans had witnessed several rescheduling in different matches and events last few seasons and fixture modification became a normal practice, may as well as habit of the football officials.Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra, the all reds, was to take on Uttar Baridhara in the first match on Monday while Mohammedan Sporting Club, the black and white outfits, was to face Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the second match.According to the new schedule, the match between Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Uttar Baridhara will be held today (Tuesday) at 3:30pm while the Mohammedan vs. Sk Russel match will be played at 6:15pm.That way, the other matches of the fixture too saw reschedules. The final was schedule to be held on 4 January, Saturday. Now, in accordance to the new fixture, it is to be played on 5 January. Besides, the quarterfinals are to start on 30 December while the semis are to be played on 2 and 3 January.However, all the talks about the new fixture may also be worthless. Since the bad habit of BFF has kicked off once again, there is still chance that the fixture may see some more modifications before long.