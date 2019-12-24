Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:19 AM
Home Sports

Bangabandhu BPL 2019

Mahedi all-rounds, Dhaka wins penultimate ball thriller

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Sports Reporter

Tamim Iqbal seen to congratulate Mehidy Hasan on his maiden T20 fifty during the match between Dhaka Platoon and Cumilla Warriors at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday. photo: FACEBOOK

Tamim Iqbal seen to congratulate Mehidy Hasan on his maiden T20 fifty during the match between Dhaka Platoon and Cumilla Warriors at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday. photo: FACEBOOK


Dhaka Platoon keeps them in the play-off race defeating Cumilla Warriors by five wickets in the high voltage BPL clash on Monday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Considering the impact of dew factor Dhaka preferred to bowl first and picked up two Cumilla's wickets within powerplay. Soumya Sarkar went for 10 and Sabbir Rahman backed with a golden duck. Both of them were hunted by young man Mahedi Hasan, who completed his four over spell giving away nine runs only!
It could be three down for Cumilla within powerplay if Wahab Riaz could step within popping crease. It was the 5th ball of the 5th over. Bhanuka Rajapaksha was caught at deep when he was 39. Bhanuka stepped to the dressing room and Yasir Ali Rabbi entered in the ground as next batsman. But the 3rd umpire found Wahab to exceed the line. So, the delivery was found illegal and Bhanuka recalled to bat on, who remained unbeaten with four short of a ton. He sent ball in crowds for seven times and fenced for four times within his 65-ball outing.
Yasir also remain undivided. He collected 30 runs but most importantly he stood 103 runs'4th wicket partnership with Bhanuka to post a fighting total of 160 for three wickets. CWs sliced bat for 100 runs in last 10 overs.
To chase 161 runs' target, Dhaka lost Anamul Haque Bijoy in the 1st over. BPL debutant Robiul Islam stroke as Bijoy departed before opening his account. But like his bowling, Mahedi started to rule over CWs bowlers with the bat, who was promoted surprisingly at three from number nine. He picked up his maiden T20 half century before being preyed by Al-Amin Hossain. Mahedi's 59 off 29 was adorned with seven maximums and two boundaries. The knock of Mahedi laid the foundation of Dhaka's victory despite Mujib-Ur Rahman's whirlwind with the ball.
Mujib's brace was just tighten the match. Mominul Haque (n.o. 28) remained at the crease to wrap up the game accompanying with Shahid Afridi (n.o. 26) as DPs were at 161 for nine after 19.5 overs.
Mahedi Hasan named the Man of the Match for his all-round
excellences.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atalanta hand 'embarrassing' AC Milan worst loss in 21 years
'Magical' Lazio down Juventus in Saudi for Super Cup win
Salah, Mane and Mahrez  running for African Player of Year award
Lampard wants action over racist abuse of Rudiger
Solskjaer says 'no excuses' after Manu implode against Watford
Real lose ground in Spanish title race after stalemate
Angelo Mathews included in T-20I probable list for India tour
Kohli declares 2019 'great year' for India after Windies win


Latest News
DIU student drowns in Meghna
2 security guards ‘confess’to their part
3 killed in Madaripur road crashes
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin laid to rest
Madrasa student found dead
Myanmar to create conducive conditions in Rakhine, hopes President
Congress stages protest against new law
Army man killed in Khulna road crash
Drive to free rivers from encroachers begins
Customs, VAT officials to wear uniform from Tuesday
Most Read News
BD has saved world from largest genocide by sheltering Rohingyas: Momen
The list of Razakars and our thoughts!
Deepika Padukone says her depression spiraled again during Chhapaak
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin's second janaza held
PBI asked to submit probe report on Feb 2
TCB to sell onion at Tk 35 per kg from today
Cattle trader killed by BSF in Thakurgaon
Truck driver electrocuted in Bogura
Farabi shifted to Ward; Condition improves
2 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft