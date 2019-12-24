Mahedi all-rounds, Dhaka wins penultimate ball thriller



Tamim Iqbal seen to congratulate Mehidy Hasan on his maiden T20 fifty during the match between Dhaka Platoon and Cumilla Warriors at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday. photo: FACEBOOK

Dhaka Platoon keeps them in the play-off race defeating Cumilla Warriors by five wickets in the high voltage BPL clash on Monday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Considering the impact of dew factor Dhaka preferred to bowl first and picked up two Cumilla's wickets within powerplay. Soumya Sarkar went for 10 and Sabbir Rahman backed with a golden duck. Both of them were hunted by young man Mahedi Hasan, who completed his four over spell giving away nine runs only!

It could be three down for Cumilla within powerplay if Wahab Riaz could step within popping crease. It was the 5th ball of the 5th over. Bhanuka Rajapaksha was caught at deep when he was 39. Bhanuka stepped to the dressing room and Yasir Ali Rabbi entered in the ground as next batsman. But the 3rd umpire found Wahab to exceed the line. So, the delivery was found illegal and Bhanuka recalled to bat on, who remained unbeaten with four short of a ton. He sent ball in crowds for seven times and fenced for four times within his 65-ball outing.

Yasir also remain undivided. He collected 30 runs but most importantly he stood 103 runs'4th wicket partnership with Bhanuka to post a fighting total of 160 for three wickets. CWs sliced bat for 100 runs in last 10 overs.

To chase 161 runs' target, Dhaka lost Anamul Haque Bijoy in the 1st over. BPL debutant Robiul Islam stroke as Bijoy departed before opening his account. But like his bowling, Mahedi started to rule over CWs bowlers with the bat, who was promoted surprisingly at three from number nine. He picked up his maiden T20 half century before being preyed by Al-Amin Hossain. Mahedi's 59 off 29 was adorned with seven maximums and two boundaries. The knock of Mahedi laid the foundation of Dhaka's victory despite Mujib-Ur Rahman's whirlwind with the ball.

Mujib's brace was just tighten the match. Mominul Haque (n.o. 28) remained at the crease to wrap up the game accompanying with Shahid Afridi (n.o. 26) as DPs were at 161 for nine after 19.5 overs.

Mahedi Hasan named the Man of the Match for his all-round

excellences.















