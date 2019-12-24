Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:19 AM
Home Business

BOJ to revamp Tankan survey to add details on FX rates

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

TOKYO, Dec 23: The Bank of Japan will make changes to its closely watched "tankan" quarterly survey starting from the next time it is due in March next year, the central bank said on Monday.
The move is aimed at providing markets more information on how globalization is affecting companies' behavior.
From March 2020, the exchange rates component of the survey will be extended to cover all industries excluding financial institutions and holding companies, and cover euro-yen rates as well as dollar-yen rates.




The BOJ previously conducted the exchange rates survey only among large manufacturers and it was limited to dollar-yen rates.
Starting from March next year, the central bank will also release a summary of its survey on companies' inflation expectations on the day the main survey is put out.
Another change the BOJ is making is that it will include a component on firms' overseas business activity, beginning in June 2020.
For that, the BOJ will conduct a survey on actual results and forecasts of sales, overseas sales, current profits, fixed investment and overseas fixed investment on a consolidated basis among parent enterprises with capital of 1 billion yen ($9.1 million) or more.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BOJ to revamp Tankan survey to add details on FX rates
China lifts ban on some Japanese beef amid shortages
German cabin crew union threatens Lufthansa strikes
GoAir cancels 18 domestic flights on aircraft, crew crunch
Oil eases as US drilling activity picks up
Humayun for less profit from animal feed industry
Malaysia spot crude premiums hit multi-year high on tight supplies
First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Additional Managing Director Abdul Aziz


Latest News
DIU student drowns in Meghna
2 security guards ‘confess’to their part
3 killed in Madaripur road crashes
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin laid to rest
Madrasa student found dead
Myanmar to create conducive conditions in Rakhine, hopes President
Congress stages protest against new law
Army man killed in Khulna road crash
Drive to free rivers from encroachers begins
Customs, VAT officials to wear uniform from Tuesday
Most Read News
BD has saved world from largest genocide by sheltering Rohingyas: Momen
The list of Razakars and our thoughts!
Deepika Padukone says her depression spiraled again during Chhapaak
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin's second janaza held
PBI asked to submit probe report on Feb 2
TCB to sell onion at Tk 35 per kg from today
Cattle trader killed by BSF in Thakurgaon
Truck driver electrocuted in Bogura
Farabi shifted to Ward; Condition improves
2 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft