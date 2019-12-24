Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:19 AM
Home Business

China lifts ban on some Japanese beef amid shortages

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

BEIJING, Dec 23: China has lifted a ban on deboned beef from Japanese cows under 30 months old, the General Administration of Customs said in a notice, ending an almost two-decade long restriction on beef imports from the country.
The decision comes as China faces severe meat shortages after an outbreak of the African swine fever disease decimated the country's massive pig herd, sending pork prices to record levels.
In the December 19 notice, the customs and agriculture ministries said they had decided to lift the ban on some Japanese beef after carrying out risk assessments, but inspection and quarantine requirements would be decided separately.
China has banned beef imports from Japan since an outbreak of mad-cow disease in 2001.
In a separate notice, also dated December 19, the ministries said China would also allow some imports of Japanese pork products.
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in November said the two countries had signed a bilateral animal health and quarantine agreement, a key step toward the resumption of Japanese beef exports to China.
China's decision will be welcomed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government as it looks to agricultural products for drive new economic growth.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BOJ to revamp Tankan survey to add details on FX rates
China lifts ban on some Japanese beef amid shortages
German cabin crew union threatens Lufthansa strikes
GoAir cancels 18 domestic flights on aircraft, crew crunch
Oil eases as US drilling activity picks up
Humayun for less profit from animal feed industry
Malaysia spot crude premiums hit multi-year high on tight supplies
First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Additional Managing Director Abdul Aziz


Latest News
DIU student drowns in Meghna
2 security guards ‘confess’to their part
3 killed in Madaripur road crashes
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin laid to rest
Madrasa student found dead
Myanmar to create conducive conditions in Rakhine, hopes President
Congress stages protest against new law
Army man killed in Khulna road crash
Drive to free rivers from encroachers begins
Customs, VAT officials to wear uniform from Tuesday
Most Read News
BD has saved world from largest genocide by sheltering Rohingyas: Momen
The list of Razakars and our thoughts!
Deepika Padukone says her depression spiraled again during Chhapaak
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin's second janaza held
PBI asked to submit probe report on Feb 2
TCB to sell onion at Tk 35 per kg from today
Cattle trader killed by BSF in Thakurgaon
Truck driver electrocuted in Bogura
Farabi shifted to Ward; Condition improves
2 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft