Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:18 AM
Home Business

Humayun for less profit from animal feed industry

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid   Mahmud Humayun on Monday advised business entrepreneurs             in the animal feed industries to make less profit considering their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
 HE was aspeaaking as chief guest at a symposium titled "Better Ingredients for better feeds" held at a city hotel, said press release issued by the Industries Ministry.
 "Investment in this animal feed industry sector should increase to meet the demand of standard and safe animal protein for the consumers. All possible policy support will be given to entrepreneurs for making investment in import-substitute agro-feed production to make the country self reliant," he said on this occasion.
Organized by Meghna Seed Crushing Mill Limited, State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock M Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru also spoke at the function as special guest. Director General of RAB Dr Benazir Ahmed was present as the guest of honour.
Chaired by Meghna Group of Industries Limited Chairman Mostafa Kamal, India's noted animal science expert Dr Rahul Kulkarni made the key-note presentation.
 Director General of the Department of Livestock Services Dr Abdul Jabbar Shikder, former managing director of Savar Dairy  Farm Saheb Ali, Vice Chancellor of Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University ,Dr Gautam Buddha Das, Meghna Group of Industries Director Tahmina Mostafa and its general manager Imdadul Haque took part in the discussion.
 Terming the present Awami League government as industry and business friendly, the Industries Minister urged the country's entrepreneurs to invest more in the potential industrial sector.
 He noted that a new possibility of setting up agro-based industries has been created in the country since the demand of nutritious food has increased with the growing purchasing capacity of people.
 The state minister said Bangladesh would be self sufficient in production of protein food like milk, meat and egg by 2021.
 Khasru informed that Bangladesh has already been able to produce excess fisheries compared to the demand while it is also on the verge of becoming self sufficient in meat production.
He also hoped that the use of state-of-the art technology in cattle rearing would be ensured in the country within the next two years.


