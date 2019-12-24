Video
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:18 AM
Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

In presence of Managing Director of Southeast Bank Ltd M. Kamal Hossain, prominent businessman and  client of the bank Mohammad Ali Khokon, Managing Director of Maksons Spinning Mills Ltd inaugurating  Rabindra Shoroni Uposhakha at Uttara, Dhaka on Sunday. M Hafizuddin Khan former Adviser to the Caretaker Government of Bangladesh, renowned businessmen, industrialists, customers and other invited guests are also seen in the picture. From now on, technology-backed modern banking services (except Foreign Exchange) will be provided to the customers from the newly opened Rabindra Shoroni Uposhakha and Banti Bazar Uposhakha.    photo: Bank


