

In presence of Managing Director of Southeast Bank Ltd M. Kamal Hossain

















In presence of Managing Director of Southeast Bank Ltd M. Kamal Hossain, prominent businessman and client of the bank Mohammad Ali Khokon, Managing Director of Maksons Spinning Mills Ltd inaugurating Rabindra Shoroni Uposhakha at Uttara, Dhaka on Sunday. M Hafizuddin Khan former Adviser to the Caretaker Government of Bangladesh, renowned businessmen, industrialists, customers and other invited guests are also seen in the picture. From now on, technology-backed modern banking services (except Foreign Exchange) will be provided to the customers from the newly opened Rabindra Shoroni Uposhakha and Banti Bazar Uposhakha. photo: Bank