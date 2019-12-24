

Deputy Chairman of the Jeddah Chamber Khalaf Hosan Al-Otaibi along with Economic Minister of Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia Dr. Mohammad Abul Hasan inaugurating the Pavilion of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) at the Jeddah International Trade Fair 2019 in the port city of Saudi Arabia recently. Director of Islami Bank Professor Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Deputy Managing Director, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Senior Vice President A. K. M. Mahbub Morshed, other bank officials and officials from Ministry of Commerce of Bangladesh and Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia were also present on the occasion. The commercially important institutions of different countries of the world participated at the fair held at the three-day fair from December 18. Visitors expressed satisfaction over the Islami Bank's services in collecting remittances in the country. photo: Bank