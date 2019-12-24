GOC of 24th Infantry Division visit GPH new plant





He said so during a visit to GPH Ispat's new plant at Kumira, Shitakunda on Friday. He wished GPH will reach new heights in the days to come.

Trust Bank Ltd. Managing Director Faroq Mainuddin, who had been involved with this project since 2006-07, is impressed with the state of the art technologies which GPH Ispat has introduced in their new plant.

He is confident enough that by the dynamic leadership of the top management this project will come up as one of the prestigious project in the steel industry.

GPH Ispat Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam and Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul greeted them on arrival at the plant area.

Mohammad Jahangir Alam expressed his gratitude towards present government for its gracious cooperation in setting up the new plant. He also expressed his appreciation to the Trust Bank Ltd. along with other government-nongovernment banks and financial institutions.

Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul said GPH is going to create huge employment for the future generation through sustainable technology.

GPH Ispat Executive Director (F&BD) Kamrul Islam and Head of Project Dr. ASM Shumon, Advisor (Admin & Logistics) Colonel Showkot Osman PSC (retd) were also present on the occasion.















