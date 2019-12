57th Annual General Meeting of BSRM







Bangladesh Steel Re Rolling Mills Ltd (BSRM) Chairman Alihussain Akberali FCA along with Managing Director, Directors, Company Secretary, attends the 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Shoronika Community Centre, Chattogram recently. 25 per cent cash dividend for the financial year 2018-19 has been approved unanimously by the shareholders at the AGM, which also approved appointment of Directors and Auditor.