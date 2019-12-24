

46th Annual General Meeting of ACI

















Advanced Chemical Industries Ltd (ACI) Chairman M. Anis Ud Dowla (Middle) along with Managing Director Dr. Arif Dowla, Directors Ms. Shusmita Anis, Golam Mainuddin, Najma Dowla, Abdul-Muyeed Chowdhury, Independent Directors Kamran Tanvirur Rahman and Adil Husain, Company Secretary Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman attend 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Officers Club, in Dhaka on Monday. The AGM approved 100 per cent cash and 15 per cent stock as dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019.