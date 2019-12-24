Video
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:17 AM
Oil eases as US drilling activity picks up

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Dec 23: Oil prices fell on Monday after an increase in US drilling activity, but held near recent three-month highs on hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China.
Brent crude LCOc1 was down 22 cents, or 0.33per cent, at $65.92 per barrel by 0742 GMT in thin trading ahead of the Christmas holiday. West Texas Intermediate CLc1 was down 25 cents, or 0.41per cent, at $60.19 a barrel.
Oil prices have risen since the two nations signed a so-called phase one trade deal earlier this month following months of tit-for-tat negotiations that unsettled markets.
Under a deal due to be signed in January, the United States is expected to agree to reduce some tariffs in return for a big increase in purchases by Chinese importers of US farm products.
"Oil prices will continue to benefit from the positive developments in the US-China trade," said Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at AxiTrader.
"With a more constructive global macro outlook than at any time in the last year, oil is well-supported by both fundamental factors and sentiment now," he said.
But data showing that US energy companies added the most oil rigs this week since February 2018, primarily in the Permian shale basin, put pressure on prices. [RIG/U]
Although the oil rig count was on track to fall for the first year since 2016 as drillers slash spending to focus on returns, higher productivity means that oil output in most shale basins has increased to record levels this year.
The US Energy Information Administration projected crude output would rise to 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019 and 13.2 million bpd in 2020 from a record 11.0 million bpd in 2018. [EIA/M]
OPEC and other top producing nations led by Russia agreed this month to deepen output cuts in the first quarter of 2020.
Global supply is expected to rise next year on output from countries including the United States, Brazil, Norway and Guyana, which became an oil producer last week.    -Reuters


