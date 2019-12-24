Asian shares near 18-month high ahead of Xmas break





In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures and German DAX futures rose 0.1per cent each while those for London's FTSE inched up a bit.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 climbed to all-time highs having put on 2.7per cent for the month.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hovered near its highest since June 2018, having risen 1.4per cent last week and more than 5per cent this month. For the final quarter of the year, it is up nearly 10per cent so far.

Global stocks were "basking in the afterglow of the US China trade deal and continued encouraging signs of stabilisation in the global growth slowdown," said David Bassanese, Sydney-based chief economist at Betashares.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P 500 extended its run of record highs to seven straight sessions, its longest streak in more than two years. All three major US indexes - the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow - notched up gains.

"While we're entering 2020 with more hope than last year, as is always the case, there's never any room for complacency," Bassanese added.

Data on Friday showed US growth nudged up in the third quarter, while there were signs the economy maintained its moderate pace of expansion as the year ended. Consumer spending was stronger than previously reported, and there were upgrades to business spending.

US President Donald Trump gave markets more reasons to cheer on Saturday when he said the United States and China would "very shortly" sign their so-called Phase 1 trade pact.

Under the deal, the United States would agree to reduce some tariffs in exchange for a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products.

Further, China said on Monday it would lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some types of semiconductors next year as it looks to boost imports amid a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States.

During Asian hours on Monday, Japan's Nikkei trod water after reaching a 14-month top last week. It was ahead by 2.3per cent for the month so far.

South Korea's market was down 0.1per cent after adding 5.5per cent so far in December. Chinese shares eased with the blue-chip CSI300 down 0.5per cent while Australian shares ended in the red.

The only major data this week is the US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) deflator for November, due on Friday. -Reuters

















SYDNEY, Dec 23: Asian markets idled near 18-month highs on Monday as trading volumes weakened ahead of the Christmas holiday break, with investors taking profit on gains made earlier this month.In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures and German DAX futures rose 0.1per cent each while those for London's FTSE inched up a bit.E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 climbed to all-time highs having put on 2.7per cent for the month.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hovered near its highest since June 2018, having risen 1.4per cent last week and more than 5per cent this month. For the final quarter of the year, it is up nearly 10per cent so far.Global stocks were "basking in the afterglow of the US China trade deal and continued encouraging signs of stabilisation in the global growth slowdown," said David Bassanese, Sydney-based chief economist at Betashares.On Friday, the benchmark S&P 500 extended its run of record highs to seven straight sessions, its longest streak in more than two years. All three major US indexes - the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow - notched up gains."While we're entering 2020 with more hope than last year, as is always the case, there's never any room for complacency," Bassanese added.Data on Friday showed US growth nudged up in the third quarter, while there were signs the economy maintained its moderate pace of expansion as the year ended. Consumer spending was stronger than previously reported, and there were upgrades to business spending.US President Donald Trump gave markets more reasons to cheer on Saturday when he said the United States and China would "very shortly" sign their so-called Phase 1 trade pact.Under the deal, the United States would agree to reduce some tariffs in exchange for a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products.Further, China said on Monday it would lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some types of semiconductors next year as it looks to boost imports amid a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States.During Asian hours on Monday, Japan's Nikkei trod water after reaching a 14-month top last week. It was ahead by 2.3per cent for the month so far.South Korea's market was down 0.1per cent after adding 5.5per cent so far in December. Chinese shares eased with the blue-chip CSI300 down 0.5per cent while Australian shares ended in the red.The only major data this week is the US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) deflator for November, due on Friday. -Reuters