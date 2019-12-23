Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 December, 2019, 11:23 AM
Home City News

Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin Choudhury passes away

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Retired chief justice Mahmudul Amin Choudhury passed away on Sunday night at the age of 82.
The 11th chief justice of Bangladesh breathed his last at his Dhanmondi residence, said Muhammad Saifur Rahman, special officer of the Supreme Court. His Namaz-e Janaza will be held at the Supreme Court premises at 10:30am on Monday.
Later, the mortal remains will be taken to Sylhet, where he will be buried at the graveyard adjacent to Hazrat Shahjalal's shrine. Choudhury is survived by a son and two daughters.
Law Minister Anisul Huq has mourned the passing away of the retired chief justice.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin Choudhury passes away
Power tariff hike will raise prices of many commodities: CAB
Rape victim rescued, 6 suspects held after 999 call
CHT Dev Board wins ICIMOD Mountain Prize
Expelled PEC students’ re-examinations on Dec 24, 26 & 28
‘India-BD ties reach unprecedented new heights’
Drip irrigation introduced in Jashore, farmers happy
Sadhan warns restaurants of cancelling licenses for substandard food


Latest News
Real Madrid enters winter break 2 points behind leader Barca
'Drug trader' killed in Noakhali 'shootout'
Australia's leader apologizes for vacation amid wildfires
Croatia's presidential contest heads to Jan 5 runoff vote
Lampard wants action over racist abuse of Rudiger in Chelsea's win
No respite from chilling weather
Astronaut capsule lands after incomplete mission
Detention centres are real
Man killed as truck hits motorcycle
AL distributes nomination forms for DNCC, DSCC polls
Most Read News
CAB to challenge fresh power price hike plan
AL council frustrates nation: Fakhrul
DUCSU VP Nur among 14 injured in attack
Dhaka girl dies from drug overdose in Cox's Bazar
Sylhet in the age of fourth-generation British Bangladeshis
RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay
Claudine Auger dies aged 78
Forensic law in country’s criminal investigation
Cuba gets first prime minister in decades
10 AL leaders get promotion  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft