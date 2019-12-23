Video
Power tariff hike will raise prices of many commodities: CAB

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Special Correspondent

The government is behaving like a business entity ignoring the public interests, say eminent citizens of the country.
Bangladesh is not a business body or a corporate house but it is trying to make profit illogically and unlawfully, they said on Sunday.
"In the name of rationalizing tariff the government is increasing the price of power and gas time and again, but it is the government's moral duty to protect the public interest first," Sayed Abul Muksud said.
He was speaking at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).
To offset the losses of the power generation and distribution companies if the regulatory body allows the agencies to increase the retail price of electricity it will be a huge burden for people, he said.
"If the power tariff is hiked it will have multiple impacts on different commodities and transportation sector and that is why we submitted an alternative proposal to the government."
The proposal will not have any impact on tariff but minimize the losses of the public enterprises, he said.
Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) organized the press conference.
Among others, architect Mobassher Hossain, energy adviser to CAB professor Samsul Alam and Cab President Golam Rahman also spoke at the press briefing.
Aiming to increase electricity tariff from the first day of 2020, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) conducted a public hearing on bulk and retail price hike from November28-December 3 to offset power Development Board (PDB)'s huge deficit of Tk 8,608 crore in the next fiscal year.
"The government should stop discrimination in providing electricity or energy to people. People living in Dhanmondi, Gulshan or Banani or any posh areas of the capital are getting uninterrupted electricity supply but people living in remote areas are not getting the same facility," Abul Muksud said.
But both are being paying the same amount for per unit electricity," Abul why this discrimination," he said.




It should be stopped, the government has no right to deprive anyone as per constitution, he added.
"The profit margin of the utility services across the globe is never more than 10 per cent but our BERC allows the companies to make a profit up to 35 per cent, It should not be continued," architect Mobbasher Hossain said.


