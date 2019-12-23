Video
Monday, 23 December, 2019
Front Page

BANRDB interactions boost confidence of local people in Ituri

Published : Monday, 23 December, 2019
Mamunur Rashid

back from Ituri province DRC
Northern Sector contingent led by Bangladesh Rapidly Deployable Battalion (BANRDB) of UN peacekeeping mission of MONUSCO regularly visits all Combat Operation Bases at Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Locals say Bangladesh officials regularly talk to Combat Operation Base troops. "The Bangladesh army also gives guideline how to protect us from different armed group attacks," said a resident of Aveba in Ituri Province.   
"We visit every base camp and build up strong relations with the troops about the protection of civilians and training of troops to fulfill the mission mandate," said a senior official of Bangladesh contingent.
 "We stay at night in each Combat
Operation Base for boosting up the troops confidence level," the official added.   
Around 850 peacekeeping troops of Bangladesh army are controlling at least 64,000 square kilometre area in the United Nations Stabilization Mission (MONUSCO) in Ituri province in Congo. Bangladesh army BANRDB is fully equipped to deploy troops and control peace here. The Team composed of female soldiers, airborne commando troopers and others trained soldiers.  
They are fully equipped and highly trained to control any unwanted situation in the ongoing peace operations at Ituri province of Congo.  The BANRDB, regularly arranged meetings with local community leaders and people in different part of the Ituri province surrounding the Combat Operation Base.
The meetings are conducted in highly mobile and versatile manner and in strict compliance with the MONUSCO mandate and international law.
The officials of BANRDB interact and boost the confidence of the locals in the communities in Ituri. The local leaders on many occasions have obtained information that has assisted the mission to conduct preventive deployments aimed at Protection of Civilians.
The local inhabitants are teachers, village leaders, businessmen and general people.   A teacher of Aveba told the BANRDB officials the student of his school need books and pencils.  A head of the village demanded construction of a road to their village.




The BANRDB officials convey local people's demand to the concerned authority of the Ituri province, according to BANRDB sources.
They also provide educational, medical and socio-economic support to the local populace. The aim is to win the hearts and minds of the Congolese people.
The BANRDB medical team also provided general medical care among others to the local population during operational visits to the various local communities.
The confidence of the local population within the local communities has improved with the meeting with local people, a local said.



